9 Feared Dead in North Kashmir Avalanche

Srinagar: Nine people were feared dead on Friday in a snow avalanche that hit a border area in Tanghdar sector in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara. Official sources told that the avalanche hit an area near Sadhna Top in Kupwara.

“A vehicle, which had seven people onboard and two people who were on foot, were swept away by the avalanche. Search and rescue teams, comprising of state police and Army, have launched an operation to trace the missing people,” official sources said.

Chances of survival of any of the nine missing people, who were swept into a deep gorge, were extremely bleak. Sources also said that a search operation was launched after the mishap took place.

Earlier, a Border Roads Organisation (BRO), who was swept away by an avalanche, has been found dead in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in another rescue operation, a 7-year-old boy was rescued among seven persons who went missing after a sumo (JK09A- 3249) came under an avalanche at Khoni Nallah near Sadhna Top.

The driver Zahoor Ahmad Khan son of Maqsood Ahmad Khan of Chetarkote Karnah jumped in sneak of time while as vehicle was swept away and six persons are missing.

Among them, a 7-year-old has been found alive while rescue operation to find others was still under away, official sources said.

Sources said that there are no traces of vehicle so far even as administration has launched search operation to find out the missing.

Earlier, SSP Kupwara Shamsheer Hussain said that they a rescue team was at the job to find out the missing.

“We are trying our level best to rescue the missing even as fresh snowfall has started in the area which is hampering the operation.”

Meanwhile, in wake of the adverse weather predictions, Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir has directed that movement of traffic should be restricted on vulnerable roads.

He asked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan to monitor the joint rescue operations launched by Army, Police and SDRF to locate the survivors of the vehicle that came under an avalanche at Khoni Nalla, near Sadhna Top enroute to Karnah. “7 to 8 persons are still reported missing.

He directed that proper medical aid be provided to the two injured persons, who got miraculously saved and are recouping at District Hospital Kupwara.”