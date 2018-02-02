‘888 cases registered under NDPS Act, 1213 persons booked’

Jammu—Minister for Health and Medical Education, Bali Baghat today said that 888 cases have been registered un­der NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act from 2014 up to November 2017 while 1213 persons have been booked under the Act.

The Minister was replying to the discussion on the starred question of MLCs Ramesh Aro­ra, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone and Ajatshatru Singh.

He said there is a coordinated mechanism in place between Ex­cise, Police, Revenue and Drug & Food Control Organisation to curb the drug menace in the state.

The Minister said that sale statements of habit forming drugs are being obtained from depots/ C&F agents of various pharma­ceutical manufacturers operating in the state besides, the supply chain of drugs is being monitored up to the end user. “Sale of me­dicinal plants from neighbouring states is also being continuously checked strictly,” he said.

The Minister said that aware­ness programs are being con­ducted by Drug and Food Control Organisation at district level to make people aware of the ill ef­fects of habit forming drug. He said special drives in addition to routine inspections are also being conducted to curb this menace.

He further informed that the enforcement wing of Health de­partment in regulating the sale of Habit Forming drugs come under schedule H1 and X of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945.

“A number of measures have been taken to tackle the menace of inflow of drugs in the state while conducting frequent raids and lay­ing of Nakas and surprise checks to nab the peddlers,” he said.

In addition, the Minister said that health and medical educa­tion department is in forefront in convergence with Social Welfare Department, Home Department and Police by organizing aware­ness camps on drug de-addiction.

He also added that two drug de-addiction centers are being established at Kulgam and Tral.

“No death has been reported due to overdose of drugs. A drug de-addiction centre at SMHS Hospital Srinagar was made functional during 2014-15 with capacity of 30 bedded drug de-addiction centres,” he said.

“Similarly, the government Psychiatric Hospital Jammu has been made fully functional in March 2015 with total bed strength of 120 and having sepa­rate wards for both genders with a rehabilitation centre,” he added.