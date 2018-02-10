 Skip to main content
 88040 unemployed youth registered with DECCs: Govt

3290 selections made by JKPSC, 19583 by JKSSB in past 3 yrs

Srinagar—Minister for Works, Naeem Akhtar on be­half of Finance Minister, in­formed the House that 88040 unemployed youth are reg­istered with various District Employment and Counselling Centres of the State till ending 2017. He, however, said that the registration is voluntary and the figure may be higher.

Replying to a question by Mian Altaf Ahmad, the Minis­ter said that the government has taken number of initiatives for providing employment to unemployed qualified youth in Government as well as in private sector. He said the Government has adopted a policy to fast track the recruitment in Government departments for filling up of non-gazetted posts borne on the es­tablishment of any department or service of the Government and such gazetted posts as may be notified from time to time. He said that under special recruit­ment policy, it is obligatory on the recruiting agencies viz JK­PSC and JKSSB to complete the selection process of already re­ferred vacancies in a time bound manner. He added that JKPSC has made 3290 selections and JKSSB 19583 in last three years.

The Minister said that with reference to private sector, the State as well as the Central gov­ernments have taken number of initiatives to address the prob­lem through entrepreneurship and skill development.

He said “A number of self-employment schemes are being implemented by the labour and Employment Department includ­ing Seed Capital fund Scheme (SCFS); Youth Start-up Loan Scheme (YSLS); National Minority Development Finance Corporation (NMDFC); Women Entrepreneur­ship Programme (WEP); and Self Help Group of Engineers Scheme.”

Mr Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mr. Usman Majid, Mr Mubarak Gul, M Y Tarigami, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Javed Ahmad Rana raised supple­mentaries to the main question.

