8700 Teacher Posts To Be Advertised In Jan

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said today that the state government would refer 8,700 more vacancies for the post of teachers to the Services Selection Board (SSB) to be advertised next month.
"As many as 8700 more vacancies for teachers posts, in addition to 2154 posts referred already, will be referred to the recruitment agency to meet the dearth of staff in government schools,” the minister said at a function.
He reiterated the government's resolve to meet targets set in the rolled-out roadmap to fill critical gaps in infrastructure and staff in the education sector.
"Education department is expecting some new initiatives to be announced by the Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in the Budget 2018-19 for this key sector," Bukhari said.
