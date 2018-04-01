Srinagar— Eight militants have been killed in separate gunfights in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian district, Police said on Sunday.

Official sources said that seven militants have been killed at Dragad in Shopian. Two army soldiers also received injuries in the operation and were shifted to military hospital for treatment.

The injured soldiers were identified as NK Shrikant and Sepoy Hariom.

Earlier a militant was killed in an encounter in Dialgam area of Anantnag.

DGP SP Vaid confirmed the killing of eight militants.

“One militant killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of militant recovered including top commanders.” DGP tweeted.

DGP in another tweet said that another encounter is going on in Kachdoora and some civilians are trapped and efforts are on to rescue them.

Sources, meanwhile, said that four to seven militants are believed to be trapped at Kachdoora.

Repports of intense stone pelting clashes were received from Dragad and Kachdoora areas. At least 10 persons are said to have received injuries after police and Para-military forces used tear smoke shells and fired pellet guns to disperse them.

The gunfight at both the places broke out late last night after a joint team of army’s 44 RR, 3 RR, 34 RR, SOG and CRPF have cordoned off both the places.

Earlier, a militant Rouf Bashir Khanday was killed and his associate Imran Rashid was arrested alive after a gunfight at Brunty Dialgam.