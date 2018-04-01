8 Militants Killed In South Kashmir Gunfights

“One militant killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of militant recovered including top commanders.”
Srinagar— Eight militants have been killed in separate gunfights in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian district, Police said on Sunday.
Official sources said that seven militants have been killed at Dragad in Shopian. Two army soldiers also received injuries in the operation and were shifted to military hospital for treatment.
The injured soldiers were identified as NK Shrikant and Sepoy Hariom.
Earlier a militant was killed in an encounter in Dialgam area of Anantnag.
DGP SP Vaid confirmed the killing of eight militants.
“One militant killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of militant recovered including top commanders.” DGP tweeted.
DGP in another tweet said that another encounter is going on in Kachdoora and some civilians are trapped and efforts are on to rescue them.
Sources, meanwhile, said that four to seven militants are believed to be trapped at Kachdoora.
Repports of intense stone pelting clashes were received from Dragad and Kachdoora areas. At least 10 persons are said to have received injuries after police and Para-military forces used tear smoke shells and fired pellet guns to disperse them.
The gunfight at both the places broke out late last night after a joint team of army’s 44 RR, 3 RR, 34 RR, SOG and CRPF have cordoned off both the places.
Earlier, a militant Rouf Bashir Khanday was killed and his associate Imran Rashid was arrested alive after a gunfight at Brunty Dialgam.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.