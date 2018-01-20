8 cops injured in Pulwama blast

Srinagar—An Assistant Sub Inspector of Police was among eight policemen injured in a grenade blast at Tehsil office in Pulwama. A spolice spokesman termed the attack as cowardly.

“Eight police personnel were injured after some (militants) in their cowardly act, hurled a grenade at Tehsil office in Pulwamam” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman identified the eight police personnel of IRP 18th battalion as Mohammad Shafi Chowdery (ASI) of Rajouri, head constables Ghulam Nabi Wagay of Khaigam Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Ganderbal, Jagdesh Raj of Kathua, senior grade constables Bilal Ahmad Mir of Khansahib Budgam, Mohammad Ishaq Shah of Hariparigam Tral and constables Mushtaq Ahmad of of Gundpora Tral and Farooq Ahmad Mir of Tral. The injured were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment where from two of them—Mohammad Shafi (ASI) and Ghulam Nabi (HC) were shifted to 92 Base hospital Badamibagh for further treatment.