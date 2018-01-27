69th Republic Day celebrated across Kashmir

Minister unfurl national flag at district headquarters.
Srinagar—In connection with celebration of 69th Republic-Day, functions were held across Kashmir Division with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor on Friday.
The main function was held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar in Srinagar where Minister for Revenue, Haj and Auqaf, Abdul Rehman Veeri unfurled the national flag and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JK Police, JKAP, ITBP, BSF, CRPF,Fire and Emergency Services, Forest Protection Force, NCC cadets and students.
At Budgam, Minister for Agricultural Production, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, unfurled the national flag and took salute at March past by contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Home Guards, NCC and of school students at the main function, held at Sports Ground Budgam.
At Shopian, Republic Day celebration was held at District Police Lines Shopian with great enthusiasm and fervour in a patriotic atmosphere.
Javaid Mustafa Mir, Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction and Floriculture hoisted the national flag and inspected the parade.
At Ganderbal, Minister of State for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare, Housing and Urban Development, Asiea Naqash unfurled the Tricolor at Madre-Meherban Stadium Ganderbal.
The Minister took salute over the march past presented by District Police Ganderbal, JKAP-8th BN, PTS Manigam, IRP-8th BN, CRPF-118 BN, Home Guards, SPOs and school children. Cultural programmes were also presented on the occasion.
MLA Ganderbal, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla, SSP Ganderbal, Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Army Officers, District Officers, and citizens participated in the function.
At Bandipora, the main function was held at S K Sports Stadium, Bandipora where Minister for Youth Services & Sports, Technical Education and IT, Molvi Imran Raza Ansari unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at the march past, presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP, CRPF, Fire & Emergency Services, NCC cadets and School Children .
At Kulgam, the main function was held at Government Degree College Kulgam where Minister for Public Works Department, Naeem Akhter, unfurled the tricolour, took the salute at the march past and inspected the parade.
At Anantnag, the main function was held at Government Degree College Khanabal in which Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Abdul Haq Khan, unfurled the tricolour, took the salute at the march past, and inspected the parade.
In his Republic Day speech, the Minister congratulated the people and highlighted the significance of celebration of the day.
At Kupwara, Minister for Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings, Science and Technology Sajad Gani Lone hoisted the tricolour at District Police Lines, followed by inspection of parade, and took the salute at combined march past comprising of contingents of Jammu and Kashmir Police, JK Armed Police,CRPF, IRP, F&ES, FPF, NCC, Brass bands of District Police and 3rd JK Life Infantry.
At Baramulla, a grand function was organized at District Police Lines Baramulla, with Minister for Horticulture Syed Basharat Bukhari as the Chief Guest.
DIG North Kashmir VK Birdi, DDC Baramulla Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash, SSP, Mir Imtiyaz, ADC Farooq Ahmad Baba, and all district Officers besides civil citizens attended the function.
Minister hoisted the tricolour and inspected the Parade and took salute to the March Past presented by the contingents of District Police, CRPF, Fire and Emergency Service and School children.
At Pulwama, the 69th Republic Day was celebrated at the District Police Lines, Pulwama with great fervour and enthusiasm where Deputy Commissioner, Ghulam Mohammad Dar unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the march past. Contingents of JKP, JKAP, IRP, CRPF, Fire and Emergency and School children participated in the march past.
SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam and other officers of Police and Civil administration were present on the occasion.
At Kargil, the Republic Day was celebrated with immense patriotic zeal and gaiety with Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan hoisting the national tricolor at Khree Sultan Chow Sports Stadium. He took salute at an impressive march past by the contingents of Jammu and Kashmir Police, NCC, civil and police band parties besides a number of contingents of government and private educational institutions.
Khan while congratulating the people on the 69th Republic Day recalled the contributions of Constitution makers and supreme sacrifices of the national heroes who laid down their lives for the country. He hailed the services of the army, paramilitary forces and police in guarding the frontiers of the country in harsh weather conditions and for maintaining peace, order and internal security in the country.
While highlighting the achievements and current developmental activities undertaken by the present council in Kargil District, the CEC said that the council is fully committed towards the wholesome development of the district and several important initiatives are presently underway in this regard.
Kacho thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju, Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali for sanctioning of Rs 6,809 crore Zojila Tunnel Project and for the recent finalizing of the deal for construction of the tunnel by Signing MOU with IL&FS Company, inclusion of Kargil under Udaan 2 scheme and sanctioning of Air Service between Kargil to Srinagar at a low cost of Rs 1410 per passenger.
A colorful cultural bonanza was also presented by the students which mesmerized the gathering.
Among others who were present on the occasion included Executive Councilor for Education Advocate Muhammad Amir, Executive Councilor for Health Muhammad Hussain , Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Haji Gulzar Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police Kargil Tsering Gyalpo , Brigade Commander 121 Infantry Brigade, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kargil Imteeyaz Ahmad Khan Kacho, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, ,councilors, senior civil, police and army officers, representatives of religious, social and political organizations and a large number of general public.
Meanwhile, Republic Day was also celebrated at Sub Division Drass, Sankoo, Zanskar and Shakar Chikten besides Tehsil Tai Suru and Shargole.
At Leh, 69th Republic Day of India was celebrated at Historic Polo Ground where CEC LAHDC, Dr. Sonam Dawa Lonpo unfurled the national tri-colour and took salute at the march past by the contingents of police, paramilitary, NCC and school children.
This year, tableaux by Health Department, Education Department and Rural Development Department showcasing their achievements and contribution was also displayed on the occasion.
All the Executive Councilors, Councillors, DC, Leh, SSP, Leh, top-ranking civil and army officers and leaders of political, religious and social organizations were present on the occasion.
CEC Leh made a special mention about the Constitution of India drafted by Baba Sahib Ambedkar which provides equality for all and ensures security for every citizens of India. He said that this occasion is a day to take commitment to respect our constitution and serve our motherland and contribute our part for development and progress of our nation.
Referring to the power scenario of Leh district, the CEC mentioned that in addition to Alchi Hydel Project, Leh will soon have 20 MW Hydel Power projects each at Taksha and Shayok besides a 20 MW Solar Power Plant at Taru-thang and 11 more major and minor power projects at different places.
Talking about the upcoming project of Eco-Village under tourism sector at the banks of Pangong village, Dr. Dawa said that Council has identified a suitable land at Pangong- Tso for villages situated along the lake which will be developed in a planned way to benefit the local people with due share.
Giving a detailed scenario of ongoing projects under UIDSSMT and AMRUT in Leh City, Dr. Dawa gave assurance to complete all the projects by end of next working season. All Sub Divisions, Tehsils and Block Headquarters of Leh District also celebrated 69th Republic
