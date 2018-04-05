633 LoC truce violations: Govt

New Delhi—Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the LoC and the International Border (IB) 633 times in just two months of this year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir 432 times and along the IB 201 times in January and February 2018.

In 2017, the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan along the LoC 860 times and 111 times along the IB.

The highest number of such violations took place in 2002, when 8,376 incidents were reported, while 2,045 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported in 2003.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the LoC and the IB in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.