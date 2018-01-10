At -6.2, Srinagar Records Coldest Night

According to MeT Department, the night temperatures at majority of the places in Kashmir dipped several degrees.
Srinagar—Srinagar recorded the coldest night of this winter after the mercury dropped to minus 6.2 degree Celsius while Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir valley as the temperature dropped to minus -13.0 degree Celsius.
According to MeT Department, the night temperatures at the majority of the places in Kashmir dipped several degrees. The minimum temperature was minus 6.2 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 7.6 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 13.0 degree Celsius in Gulmarg.
Gulmarg was the coldest place in the Valley while Kargil town at minus 17.0 degree Celsius was the coldest in the State, followed by Leh at minus 17.3 degrees Celsius.
A Meteorological Department official said as the night sky is likely to be clear, the minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir will drop further during the next 48 hours. He, however, said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to hit the upper reaches of Kashmir after 9th January and it may result in snowfall in the hills.
