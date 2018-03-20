6 JeM activists held in Tral operation, says police

Srinagar—Police on Monday claimed to have busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) out­fit by arresting six of its activists along with the “incriminating material” from Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Acting on a specific informa­tion, Awantipora police along with 42 RR and CRPF, in a joint operation in Tral, busted a crimi­nal network involving JeM outfit who were involved in recruiting youth into the militant ranks,” said a statement.

They were involved in provid­ing logistic support and facilitat­ing movement of militants in the general area of Tral, the spokes­man claimed, adding that on their disclosure incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

The spokesman identified the activists as Ghulam Nabi Shah son of Ghulam Qadir Shah resident of Gang Tral, Ishfaq Sa­meer Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh resident of Takiya Gulab Bagh, Irfan Ahmad Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir resident of Batagund, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Salam Bhat resident of Batagund, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ama Sheikh resident of Khangund and Junaid Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat resident of Nowdal, Tral.

In this regard, a case FIR num­ber 23/2018 under section 18, 18B, 20, 39 ULA (P) Act stands regis­tered in Police Station Tral and the investigation has been taken up, the spokesman added