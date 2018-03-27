6 IAS, KAS Officers Shifted

Gazanffer Posted DC Shopian
Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred deputy commissioner Shopian and ordered transfer of six IAS and KAS officers even as it assigned charge of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora to Khurshid Ahmad Sanai.
According to separate orders, Mohammad Aijaz (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Shopian, has transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, vice Tariq Ahmad Zargar (KAS), who will await further orders of posting in the General Administration Department.
Gazanffer Ali (KAS), Director, Rural Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian vice Mohammad Aijaz.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray (IAS), Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy. Rahul Yadav (IAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, against an available vacancy. Baseer-ul-Haq (IAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri, Doifode Sagar Dattatray. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre Salamabad, Uri, till further orders.
Attar Chand (KAS), Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Basantgarh, shall hold the charge of the post of SubDivisional Magistrate, Dudu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Jyoti Rani Slathia (KAS), awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department, is posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, against an available vacancy.
Also, the government ordered Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, look after the work of Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Meanwhile, consequent upon his placement in the Senior Time Scale of IAS, vide Government Order No. 9-GAD of 2018 dated 08.02.2018, Owais Ahmad (IAS) (JK:2014), Deputy Secretary to the Government, Finance Department has been hereby designated as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.
