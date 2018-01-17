5,946 SPOs appointed last year

 Skip to main content
Jammu, —The government on Tuesday said 5,946 special police officers have been appointed in the state in 2017.

However, the engagement of SPOs is made district-wise and unit-wise basis in the state.

In a written reply to the question of member Krishen Lal in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said 5,946 people have been engaged as SPOs during the year 2017.

Of these, the highest number of 1,017 SPOs were appointed in Kupwara district, followed by 604 in Srinagar, 571 in Budgam, 397 in Baramulla, 362 in Jammu and 291 in Bandipora, she said.

