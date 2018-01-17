5,946 SPOs appointed last year

Of these, the highest number of 1,017 SPOs were appointed in Kupwara district, followed by 604 in Srinagar, 571 in Budgam, 397 in Baramulla, 362 in Jammu and 291 in Bandipora, she said.
Jammu, —The government on Tuesday said 5,946 special police officers have been appointed in the state in 2017.
However, the engagement of SPOs is made district-wise and unit-wise basis in the state.
In a written reply to the question of member Krishen Lal in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said 5,946 people have been engaged as SPOs during the year 2017.
Of these, the highest number of 1,017 SPOs were appointed in Kupwara district, followed by 604 in Srinagar, 571 in Budgam, 397 in Baramulla, 362 in Jammu and 291 in Bandipora, she said.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.