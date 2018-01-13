54 Youth Crippled For Life In 2016 Unrest: Govt

Srinagar—In the 2016 mass uprising as many as 54 youth of the Kashmir Valley were crippled for life. There are 15 persons who have become completely disabled while 39 others are suffering from partial disabilities.

According to the reply submitted by the state’s home department to a question by NC MLA Shameema Firdous in the state legislative assembly on, the government gave details of 54 people being crippled for life during the summer of 2016.

Amongst them, 15 victims are ‘completely crippled’. Eight have suffered complete damage in eyes in which Insha Mushtaq tops the list. There are also two persons in the list who had to undergo complete foot amputation. As per the government records, among those 15 completely disabled people, two had ‘100 percent’ head injuries.

There are 39 others who, according to government records, have suffered partial disabilities during the summer of 2016. A majority of such people have either gotten their eyes damaged or have their hands and legs damaged.

The government in its reply in state legislative assembly has stated that in pursuance of the government order number 61-Home of 2017, dated 27-01-2017, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir to identify who have been permanently/ partially disabled during the law and order disturbances in the Kashmir Valley from July 8, 2016 to November 02, 2016.

The government adds that the committee in the first phase recommended 54 persons for grant of compensation which has been sanctioned by the government on January 5, 2018.

Further, the government says that it has appointed 13 persons including 12 pellet victims and one NOK in various government departments on extreme compassionate grounds and in relaxation of rules.