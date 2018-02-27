5-Yrs On,Gulmarg Master-Plan Still Unprepared:HC Says Least Said Is Better   

Srinagar—If five years have been taken for preparation of the master plan for Gulmarg what more can be said, Jammu and Kashmir High Court observed on Monday. “Now least said is better,” a division bench of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad MAgrey while terming the government’s approach as “unacceptable”.

As the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation started before the division bench, additional advocate general M A Beigh moved an application, seeking further three weeks' time for taking final decision regarding preparing and finalizing of the Master Plan.

“In the year 2017 direction was issued regarding preparation and finalization of Master Plan. We are now in the year 2018 and till date same has not fructified,” the court said.

It added: “Public Interest Litigation has an object to redress the grievances of the general public and to advance the cause of the public but execution lies in the hands of Government agencies. The approach adopted is totally unaccepted. If five years have been taken for preparation of the master plan what more can be said. Now least said is better.”

The court however granted three weeks' time as sought by the government but with a rider.

“If any positive decision is not taken and status report not filed on the next date (of hearing in the PIL on April 2), the Bench will be constrained to call for personal appearance of all the concerned who have delayed the process,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board submitted a report, stating that out of 14 Category-A hotels, having more than 19 rooms, were inspected in December last year.

Four hotels were found functional and samples were collected from these hotels and sent for analysis, whereas in five hotels STPs were found frozen; two hotels were found without any commercial activities and one STP was damaged due to winters.

In view of the harshness of the winter and the consequent frozen position in Gulmarg time was sought for filing fresh status report.

In compliance to the direction passed by the court on 27 December last year, Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority has submitted the report regarding beneficiaries of the lessee and the details. “In the report it is projected that there were few difficulties, one that the Gulmarg area is covered with snow and that the authorities required assistance of the revenue authorities for demarcation and consequent action for removal of the encroachments,” the court observed, and directed Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla to provide all assistance whatever required and as shall be requested for by the Chief Executive Officer GDA. “Latest status be filed by or before next date,” th court said and posted the case again on April 2.

Last year, the government stated that the draft master plan was placed before the cabinet and was decided that the same will be examined by a group of ministers on infrastructural development.

Earlier, on December 21 2016, the Chief Executive Officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority stated that the final presentation of the Master Plan was made before the Chief Minister on June 1 2017 and that its approval by the Cabinet was awaited.

The court has time and again said that a duty is cast on all the functionaries of the State responsible and entrusted with the assignment of maintaining the glory and beauty of the world famous tourist resort, Gulmarg, to maintain its standard in all its forms.

The court was hearing the PIL filed in 2012, seeking directions for protection of fragile environment of Gulmarg.