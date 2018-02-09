5 Prisoners Shifted To Various Jammu Jails

Srinagar—In wake of SMHS shootout, authorities on Thursday shifted five prisoners from central jail Srinagar to various jails in Jammu division.

Official sources told GNS that the five detainees were lodged in central jail under unlawful prevention acts and other laws were shifted to various Jammu jails today.

Sources identified them as including Maqsood Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad of Mamoosa, Pattan, Danish Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh of Aaloosa Bandipora, Showkat Ahmad Vakil son of Ghulam Mohd of Ghulam Mohd of Hajan, Nisar Ahmad Ganai son of Ghulam Mohd of Palhallan, Pattan and Rayees Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Maqbool of Aaloosa Bandipora.

The action comes two days after the shootout at SMHS that left two policemen dead while as LeT commander Naveed Jaat alias Abu Hanzullah escaped.

Police today claimed to have cracked the attack by arresting two militants and two OGWs during nocturnal raids in Pulwama.

The government shifted DG prisons while as SP jail was suspended and attached to the prisons headquarter office. (GNS)