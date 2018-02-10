5 KAS officers shifted

The State government on Friday transferred five KAS officers in the interest of administration.
According to orders issued here, Indejeet Singh(KAS), Project Manager, IWMP, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chatroo, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Kishtwar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Abid Hussain (KAS), Joint Director, School Education (South), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education (Central), Kashmir, vice Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone(KAS), Joint Director, School Education (Central), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education (South) Kashmir, vice Abid Hussain.
Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday(KAS), General Manager, DIC, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Labour Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.
Syed Sajad Qadri (KAS), Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Srinagar, vice Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banda
