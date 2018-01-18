480493 Yatris Visited Amarnath In 2 Years: Govt

“In 2017, 260003 Yatris visited the cave.”
Jammu—Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday revealed that the number of Amarnath Yatris had decreased in 2016, however, the number increased in the following year.
In a written reply to MLA Kangan, Mian Altaf, the health ministry said in Legislative Assembly that during 2016, when Kashmir valley witnessed massive uprising, a total of 220, 490 registered Yatris visited the Amarnath Shrine situated in Himalayas.
“In 2017, 260003 Yatris visited the cave,” the data said. It added that the number of Yatris visiting Kashmir had declined 2016 and 2017 as compared to 2015.
“352771 Yatris visited Kashmir,” the government told the lower house of state legislature.
