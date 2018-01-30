41149 posts vacant: Govt

Among the 6034 gazetted posts, the government said that highest number,2153, was in school education followed by higher education (1109).
Srinagar—The state Government on Monday said that currently there are 41147 posts vacant in the state, 35113 of them non-gazetted.
In a written reply to National Conference MLA from Kangan Mian Altaf question, the government said that 6034 posts are gazetted.
Among the 6034 gazetted posts, the government said that highest number,2153, was in school education followed by higher education (1109). The government also revealed that J&K Public Service Commission has made 2790 selections, J&K Services Selection Board: 5937while J&K Police Recruitment Board recruited 6039 persons.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.