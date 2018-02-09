41 civilians killed in border firing: Govt

"Overall, 134 civilians were killed and 477 injured in ceasefire violations and militancy-related incidents in the state."
Jammu—As many as 41 civilians were killed in cross-border firing, while another 93 died in militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said Thursday.
"Overall, 134 civilians were killed and 477 injured in ceasefire violations and militancy-related incidents in the state," she said.
Replying to a question by BJP MLA Kuldeep Raj in the state Assembly, Mufti said 63 civilians were killed in ceasefire violations and militancy in 2017, 38 in 2015 and 33 in 2016.
Giving further details, she said 187 civilians were injured in 2017 followed by 149 in 2016 and 141 in 2015.
