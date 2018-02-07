400 Security Personnel Killed In J&K, Maoist-Hit Areas: GoI

New Delhi— A total of 400 security personnel were killed fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and Maoists in Left Wing Extremism-hit areas in the past three years, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said today.

Ahir said in Lok Sabha that 572 civilians lost their lives and 199 security forces personnel were killed in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in 2015-17.

As many as 72 civilians and 201 security personnel were killed in militant violence in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015-17, he said in written reply to a question.

Replying to another question, Ahir said there were 342 incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017, in which 80 security personnel were killed.

As many as 213 militants were also killed.

There were 133 encounters in 2017, and 97 militants were also arrested last year.

In 2018, so far, there were 28 incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in which four security personnel and eight militants were killed.

In 2016, there were 322 incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir in which 82 security personnel and 150 terrorists were killed.

There were 101 encounters and 79 terrorists were arrested in the state in 2016, he said.