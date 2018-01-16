4 Soldiers Killed On Loc: Pak, Summons Indian Envoy

Islamabad—Four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed by shelling across the Line of Control in Pakistan administered Kashmir’s Jandrot sector on Monday, dawn newspaper quoted a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army's media wing said that the troops were busy with maintenance of a communication line when they were "fired upon and hit by [a] heavy mortar round", the newspaper said.

The ISPR said also claimed three Indian soldiers were killed and a "few injured" in an exchange of fire but there was no confirmation or denial by the Indian army .

The latest incident of cross-border firing comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat threatened to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" in a statement regarded as reckless and irresponsible by Pakistani leadership.

Later in the day, the Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh to lodge a protest about the incident, the state-run Radio Pakistan, reported.

Pakistan FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said ceasefire violations by India are a "threat to regional peace" and security, and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

"India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations despite calls for restraint," Faisal was quoted as saying.

Deliberately targeting civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws, the Foreign Office maintained.

Furthermore, Islamabad urged the Indian side to “respect” the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the latest violation and other such incidents, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.