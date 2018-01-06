4 Policemen Killed In IED Blast In Sopore

Sopore— Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir Saturday, an official said.Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said.

The policemen were patrolling the area in view of a Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)-sponsored strike there.

The deceased have been identified as ASI Irshad Ahmad (Executive Police 825685) of Doda, Constable Ghulam Nabi (720/IRP 3rd) of Rohama Rafiabad, Constable Parvaiz Ahmad (915/IRP 3rd) of Vilgam Handwara, Constable Mohammad Amin (470/IRP 3rd)of Sogam Kupwara.

The government forces have sealed all entry and exit points of Sopore soon after the blast.

Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement issued to news agency GNS, Jaish-e-Mohammad spokesperson claimed that they have attacked the forces party in Sopore. “The Shaheed Afzal Guru squad carried out the attack,” he said.

The spokesperson said five forces men have been killed and several others received injuries in the attack.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in the town to mark the 25th anniversary of 1993 Sopore massacre.

Pertinently, on this day in 1993, at least 57 people were shot dead by paramilitary BSF men personnel from 94th battalion after the massacre, troopers indulged in arson and set ablaze entire Sopore market.

The call for the shutdown was given by the JRL. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic remained off the roads.

The authorities had deployed additional police and paramilitary CRPF men in the town to thwart any protests.