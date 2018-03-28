4 Persons Injured Amid Clashes in Sopore

The clashes took place in Brath village after the arrest of two locals following the search operation carried out by members of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force.
Sopore—Four persons were injured after clashes erupted on Tuesday in Sopore township of North Kashmir's Baramulla district during a search operation by government forces, police said.
The clashes took place in Brath village after the arrest of two locals following the search operation carried out by members of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force.
Reports said that tear smoke and pellets were used by the forces to quell the clashes in which four persons were injured.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.