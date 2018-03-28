4 Militants Killed In Rajouri

Srinagar—Four militants were killed in an encounter with joint team of police, army and CRPF at Sunderbani area Rajouri district of Jammu region.

“4 (militants) killed in joint operation in Sunderbani Rajouri. It was a group recently infiltrated from LOC,” Director General of Police, SP Vaid said in a tweet.

Official sources said that the group affiliation and identity of the slain militants is being acertained

Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said three bags of ammunition and explosives were recovered from outside a CRPF camp in Sunderbani, hours after a sentry opened fire.

The sentry manning the gate of a CRPF camp at Sodra in Sunderbani area had fired some warning shots and raised the alarm after he detected some suspicious movement near the paramilitary camp.

The district administration had ordered the closure of all the educational institutions in Sunderbani sector in wake of the operation.

“The schools shall remain closed in the Sunderbani division today as a precautionary measure,” he had said soon after the operation was launched.

The police in a statement said that the militants were “eliminated” in a “well coordinated daylong operation.”

It said that a search operation in the villages of Sunderbani was going for the last two days following “specific inputs”. It added, “Last night, a strong input was developed after which a joint column of the police, the Army and the BSF launched an operation in the area Rawariya Talla near a security establishment,”

According to the police, on Wednesday morning the militants hiding in bushes opened fire on the search party after which siege was laid to the area and with the arrival of reinforcements action was initiated against the militants.

A police spokesman in Jammu said that the slain militants were “attempting to carry out a major fidayeen attack somewhere which has been foiled successfully.” He also said that several weapons with ammunition were found on the slain militants whose identity is being ascertained.

The officials believe that the militants had sneaked into Rajouri after breaching the Line of Control (LoC) five days ago.

Following the incident, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudary, ordered the closure of all the educational institutions in Sunderbani sector “as a precautionary measure”.

On Tuesday night, two gunmen had barged into the house of one Bushan Kumar Sharma in Bunpori-Yoginallah area in Sunderbani and had forced the family to prepare food, which they had taken away along with themselves, the police sources said.