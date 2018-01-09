4 members of a family arrested for ‘murdering’ Sopore goldsmith

“We are making all efforts to retrieve the body from the river.”
Sopore—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of missing goldsmith in Sopore town of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district by arresting four persons.
Addressing reporters, SSP Sopore Dr Harmeet Singh Metha said the arrested persons have confessed to killing the goldsmith “with a sole aim of looting jewelry and cash from his shop.”
Giving details, he said that the accused forcibly lifted Tariq Ahmed Malik (32), son of Ghulam Rasool of Kalaroos Kupwara, in his car soon around 7:30 pm after he closed his shop at Chotta Bazar Sopore on Dec 26.
“The accused strangulated him and took away keys of his shop and looted gold and cash,” he said.
Singh said that the accused threw the body of the goldsmith in a river after committing the crime.
“We are making all efforts to retrieve the body from the river,” he said.
Pertinently, the goldsmith Tariq Ahmed had gone missing on Dec 26 and since then Sopore traders and family members were continuously protesting demanding whereabouts of him.
The police revelation sent shock waves among family members and traders who demanded capital punishment for the killers. “It is a cold blooded murder. These criminals should be hanged in broad day light. Such criminals are nuisance for the society as Kashmir is a place where such crimes don’t take place,” said Haji Abdul Rehman Zargar, the man who brought up the orphan victim. Meanwhile, the four accused have been identified as two brothers Sajad Lara and Adil Lara sons of Afzal Lara resident of Muslimpeer Sopore, Ghulam Muhammad Lara and his son Nayeem Lara. (CNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.