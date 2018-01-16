4-member panel to examine demands of NHM employees: Govt

Srinagar—Government on Monday said that it has consti­tutes a four-member commit­tee to examine the demands of NHM employees in the state.

Minister Incharge Health and Medical Education, Bali Bagth while replying to the question of Rajiv Jasrotia said that “the department has con­stituted a four members com­mittee vide Govt Order No. 151- HME of 2017 dated 15/03/2017 to examine the demands of con­tractual employees hired un­der NHM, the report of which has been submitted to Finance Department for consideration.

He was responding to a ques­tion whether the government was considering to devise a policy for NHM employees on the pat­ter of contractual employees besides the road map for con­sideration of “Equal pay for Equal work” as per the direc­tives of the Supreme Court.

“Equal pay for Equal Work is applicable to the employees working on substantive basis and who have been recruited through concerned recruit­ing agencies and are being governed by the State rules whereas contractual employ­ees working under NHM are hired for a period of one year and their service contract was being governed as per the norms and guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, GOI,” the minister ac­cording to GNS said, adding, “The honorarium fixed for the contractual employees un­der NHM is proposed in State Programme Implementation Programme (SPIP) which is placed before the state Execu­tice Committee of State Health Society and same is discussed in National Programme coor­dination committee (NPCC) chaired by additional Secre­tary and Mission Director, NHM, GoI. The rates of hono­rarium are fixed based on the honorarium being paid in the neighbouring states.”

He also gave comparison of honorarium being paid in the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab: MBBS Doctor (in Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 26, 250),(In Punjab- Rs 35,000), (In Harayana- Rs 50,000) and (In J&K- Rs 30,000); Ayush Medical Officer (In Hama­chel Pradesh- Rs 19125), (In Punjab- Rs 20,000), (In Haray­ana- Rs 20,000) and (In J&K-Rs 25,000); Staff Nurse (In Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 13,500, (In Harayana- Rs 10,340) and (In J&K- Rs 14,500)

Lab Technician (In Hama­chel Pradesh- Rs 8,910), (In Pun­jab- Rs 9,200), (In Harayana- Rs 9,240) and (In J&K- Rs 12,500)

“The state government has already constituted a four members committee vide Govt Order No. 151-HME of 2017 dated 15/03/2017 to exam­ine the demands of contrac­tual employees hired under NHM, the report of which has been submitted to finance de­partment for consideration.”

However, the department was obtaining the details of regularization policy of Hama­chel Pradesh and shall exam­ine the same, he added.