4-member panel to examine demands of NHM employees: Govt

Srinagar—Government on Monday said that it has constitutes a four-member committee to examine the demands of NHM employees in the state.
He was responding to a question whether the government was considering to devise a policy for NHM employees on the patter of contractual employees besides the road map for consideration of “Equal pay for Equal work” as per the directives of the Supreme Court.
“Equal pay for Equal Work is applicable to the employees working on substantive basis and who have been recruited through concerned recruiting agencies and are being governed by the State rules whereas contractual employees working under NHM are hired for a period of one year and their service contract was being governed as per the norms and guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, GOI,” the minister according to GNS said, adding, “The honorarium fixed for the contractual employees under NHM is proposed in State Programme Implementation Programme (SPIP) which is placed before the state Executice Committee of State Health Society and same is discussed in National Programme coordination committee (NPCC) chaired by additional Secretary and Mission Director, NHM, GoI. The rates of honorarium are fixed based on the honorarium being paid in the neighbouring states.”
He also gave comparison of honorarium being paid in the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab: MBBS Doctor (in Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 26, 250),(In Punjab- Rs 35,000), (In Harayana- Rs 50,000) and (In J&K- Rs 30,000); Ayush Medical Officer (In Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 19125), (In Punjab- Rs 20,000), (In Harayana- Rs 20,000) and (In J&K-Rs 25,000); Staff Nurse (In Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 13,500, (In Harayana- Rs 10,340) and (In J&K- Rs 14,500)
Lab Technician (In Hamachel Pradesh- Rs 8,910), (In Punjab- Rs 9,200), (In Harayana- Rs 9,240) and (In J&K- Rs 12,500)
“The state government has already constituted a four members committee vide Govt Order No. 151-HME of 2017 dated 15/03/2017 to examine the demands of contractual employees hired under NHM, the report of which has been submitted to finance department for consideration.”
However, the department was obtaining the details of regularization policy of Hamachel Pradesh and shall examine the same, he added.
