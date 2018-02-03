4 killed, 22 injured in accidents 

Srinagar: Four people including a minor were killed and 22 others were injured on Thursday in Jammu region.

Three persons were killed and 14 others injured after a mini-bus skidded off the road and turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

The accident occurred at Budhwal in the Nowshera area and those who where critically injured were airlifted to a hospital in Jammu, they said.

State minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali informed the Legislative Assembly that adequate medical facilities were being provided to the injured in Jammu and Nowshera.

Three people were killed and 14 were injured in the accident at Budhal, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution minister told the House.

He said four critically injured people were airlifted to Jammu for specialised treatment.

SSP Rajouri is monitoring the relief operation, the minister said.

He expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, a five-year-old boy died and eight others were injured in a road accident in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.

Reports said that a passenger cab (JK02AL-2148) met with an accident on Friday morning at Salwa Mendhar. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Sajad.

The injured were shifted to Sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment where from two critically injured Muhammad Kafeel and Zaroon Bi were referred to GMC&H Jammu for specialized treatment.