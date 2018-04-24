4 JeM Militants, Soldier, Cop Killed In Tral Woods

Official sources said that the joint team of forces along with the additional reinforcement intercepted the militant group at the upper side of the Goiytengo forests who earlier fled after a brief exchange of gunfire.
Srinagar—Four Jash-e-Mohammad militants, a soldier and a policeman were killed in an fierce gunfight in forests of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
In the exchange of firing two army men and one SOG personal identified as Latif Gojri also sustained serious bullet wounds. The critically injured Latif later succumbed.
Prior to him, a soldier Ajay Kumar of 42 RR succumbed to injuries at 92 base hospital here in Srinagar.
Four militants have been killed in the operation at Goiytengo forests in Laam area, a top police officer said.
He said that all the bodies of the militants have been recovered along with as many AK-rifles. Identities of the slain militants is being ascertained.
"Apparently it looks like two among the slain militants are foreigners and belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit," the officer said, adding that the search operation in the area is still going on.
The officer said that separately the wreath laying ceremony of the policeman Latif Gojri was held at DPL Awantipora where among others IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, DIG SKR Shri Amit Kumar and others SFs participated.
The gunfight broke out in the area after the joint team of army's 42 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search.
