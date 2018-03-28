4 houses gutted, 20 animals charred to death, in Uri blaze

The fire according to the officials broke out in a cowshed.
Srinagar—At least 20 animals were charred to death while four residential houses and a cowshed were gutted in a massive blaze that broke out in Lachipora area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The fire according to the officials broke out in a cowshed today.
“Twenty animals were charred to death in the blaze,” officials according to the KNS correspondent said, adding that the fire broke out in a cowshed and later spread to the residential houses.
The four houses that got damaged in the blaze were belonging to Haji Mohammad Abdullah, son of Dost Mohammad Mughal, Mohammad Deen Mughal, son of Abdullah Mughal, Ghulam Mohammad Mughal, son of Manna Mughal and Ghulam Mohammad, son of Abdullah. (KNS)
