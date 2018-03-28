4 houses gutted, 20 animals charred to death, in Uri blaze

Srinagar—At least 20 ani­mals were charred to death while four residential hous­es and a cowshed were gut­ted in a massive blaze that broke out in Lachipora area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The fire according to the officials broke out in a cow­shed today.

“Twenty animals were charred to death in the blaze,” officials according to the KNS correspondent said, adding that the fire broke out in a cowshed and later spread to the residential houses.

The four houses that got damaged in the blaze were belonging to Haji Mohammad Abdullah, son of Dost Moham­mad Mughal, Mohammad Deen Mughal, son of Abdullah Mughal, Ghulam Moham­mad Mughal, son of Manna Mughal and Ghulam Moham­mad, son of Abdullah. (KNS)