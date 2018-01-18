‘363 Militants Killed, 176 Arrested In Last 2-Yrs’

Srinagar—Government on Wednesday said that 363 militants and 71 civilians were killed during last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply to a question by legislator Sat Paul Sharma, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said also revealed that 176 militants were arrested

"363 militants including 117 locals and 246 foreigners were killed during operations in year 2016 and 2017", she said.

71 civilians were killed by militants or due to cross firing in the state during the period, she said,.

"176 militants were arrested during this period in the state", she said.

The Chief Minister said that during the aforesaid period large quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered including 391 AK rifles, 182 pistols, 11 RPG/RL, 3 sniper rifles, 39 IEDs and 638 grenades/ hand grenades. (GNS)