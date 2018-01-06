'32 tippers,4 JCBs,Excavator seized in 2017 for supplying illegally excavated-soil'

Budgam—Highlighting the steps taken by the dis­trict administration to curb soil excavation and prevent further vandalizing of the fertile karewas, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Mo­hammad Harun Malik today revealed 32 tippers and four machines including JCB and L&T were seized for ille­gally supplying the soil dur­ing the previous year.

Chairing a meeting to re­view the present status of the action taken against the tip­pers, machines and person involved in illegal soil ex­cavation, the DC further re­vealed that 22 FIRs were also registered at Budgam Police Station, while as eight ac­cused persons have been ar­rested during the past year.

The meeting was attend­ed by the ADC Budgam, Mohammad Farooq Dar, DSP Hqr Budgam and SHO Police station Budgam.

Appreciating his employ­ees for the commendable work, DDC urged the con­cerned to redouble their ef­forts to ensure that no illegal excavation takes place any­where in the district and di­rected to immediately seize tippers and other machinery if found involved in the ille­gal soil excavation activity.

The DC said that the il­legal soil excavation is adversely affecting the to­pography and vandalizing the Budgam Karewas. He stressed that police in col­laboration with the Geolo­gy and Mining department should keep a check on the tippers supplying soil ille­gally from the district.

He also stressed on the establishing of checkpoints and conducting of night raids to curb the illegal soil excavation and directed concerned to take stringent action against the accused. He asserted on regular checks by the concerned, adding only those tippers which are permitted for the Rakh Aarth filling and other government projects should be allowed to trans­port the soil.