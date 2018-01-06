'32 tippers,4 JCBs,Excavator seized in 2017 for supplying illegally excavated-soil'

‘8 persons arrested, 22 FIRs registered against culprits’
Budgam—Highlighting the steps taken by the district administration to curb soil excavation and prevent further vandalizing of the fertile karewas, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Mohammad Harun Malik today revealed 32 tippers and four machines including JCB and L&T were seized for illegally supplying the soil during the previous year.
Chairing a meeting to review the present status of the action taken against the tippers, machines and person involved in illegal soil excavation, the DC further revealed that 22 FIRs were also registered at Budgam Police Station, while as eight accused persons have been arrested during the past year.
The meeting was attended by the ADC Budgam, Mohammad Farooq Dar, DSP Hqr Budgam and SHO Police station Budgam.
Appreciating his employees for the commendable work, DDC urged the concerned to redouble their efforts to ensure that no illegal excavation takes place anywhere in the district and directed to immediately seize tippers and other machinery if found involved in the illegal soil excavation activity.
The DC said that the illegal soil excavation is adversely affecting the topography and vandalizing the Budgam Karewas. He stressed that police in collaboration with the Geology and Mining department should keep a check on the tippers supplying soil illegally from the district.
He also stressed on the establishing of checkpoints and conducting of night raids to curb the illegal soil excavation and directed concerned to take stringent action against the accused. He asserted on regular checks by the concerned, adding only those tippers which are permitted for the Rakh Aarth filling and other government projects should be allowed to transport the soil.
