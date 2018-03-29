3 PSA Detentions Quashed  

A bench of Justice M K Hanjura while quashing the detention orders directed the release of the detainees “forthwith” from the preventive custody, if not required in any other case.
Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday quashed detention order under Public Safety Act of three detainees, two of them from Baramulla and another from Pulwama district of Kashmir.
A bench of Justice M K Hanjura while quashing the detention orders directed the release of the detainees “forthwith” from the preventive custody, if not required in any other case.
Those ordered to be released include Shabir Ahmad Malik Sson of Abdul Jabar Malik of Sangrama, Baramulla. Malik was detained by virtue of an order passed by the District Magistrate, Baramulla(No. 150/DMB/PSA/2017) on 30 November last year and lodged in District Jail, Kathua, Jammu.
The court also quashed PSA detention order of Manzoor Ahmad Ganaie son of Habib Ullah Ganie of Nowpora, Payeen in Litter tehsil of Pulwama. The PSA ordered was passed by the deputy commissioner Pulwama on November 21 last year and Ganaie was lodged in District Jail, Kathua.
The court also quashed PSA detention on 23 August last year passed by District Magistrate, Baramullaby virtue of which Faisal Manzoor Dar alias ‘Fasoo’ son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Noor Mohalla, Khawjabagh, Baramulla was ordered to be detained and lodged in Central Jail, Kotebhulwal
