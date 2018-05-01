3 Persons Shot Dead In Baramulla

Srinagar—Three persons were shot dead by gunmen at Khanpora area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the gunmen fired upon the three persons near Iqbal Market Khanpora.

In the incident, the trio sustained serious bullet wounds and died instantly on the spot.

The Initial reports suggest that the slain has been identified as Asghar Khan, Asif and Haseeb Khan, all residents of Jamia Mohalla old Town Baramulla.

A police officer when contacted told GNS that they are verifying the details.

"Yes we have recovered three bullet-riddled bodies and their identities are being ascertained," the officer said.

He said that further investigations into the incident have been launched as to why the trio have been killed.

The officer, meanwhile said that soon after the attack government forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation to trace out the attackers.

Meanwhile, police blamed militants for the killings.

"Militants this evening shot down three persons in Iqbal Market at old town Baramulla.All the three persons were fired upon from a very close range," said a police statement

The police identified the slain persons as Asger Sheikh, Haseeb Khan and Asif Sheikh.

"Preliminary investigation reveals complicity of LeT in the case. One Pakistan based and two other local militants of old town Baramulla are the principal suspects in this case and wanted by law. Police has started an investigation into the matter," added the statement.