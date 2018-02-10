3 Militants,2 Army Officers Killed In Fidayeen Attack In Jammu

Jammu—Three militants and two army officers were killed and nine persons including soldiers suffered injuries as fidayeen on Saturday wee hours attacked an army camp at Sujwan area of Jammu.

"Three fidayeen carried out the attack at around 4:10 am by opening indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades inside the camp situated in Sunjwan area of Jammu district," officials said.

“All the attackers later entered inside the camp of 36 Brigade and engaged the troops in a gun battle”, they said. In the initial exchange of gunfight, one JCO and one NCO were killed.

Soon after the attack, reinforcement of army's special commandos from 4 PARA and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid fierce gunfight. The helicopters and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service to trace out the hiding militants.

Army's defence spokesman in a statement said that heavily armed militants were killed in an ongoing operation so far. The militants' wearing army combat dressed were carrying AK-56 Assault rifles.

"Large quantity of ammunition and hand grenades, the search of their belongings confirm the militants belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit," the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the operation is in progress with extreme caution and restraint to safeguard the unarmed soldier, women and children in the houses. "Most of over 150 houses in the complex have been cleared and occupants moved to safety," he said.

The spokesman said that so far one JCO and one NCO both belonging to J&K died and nine others including five women and children received injuries. two of the injured is stated to be critical.

The operation will continue till all the militants part of the fidayeen attack are apprehended or killed, he added.

Meanwhile sources identified the deceased as Madan Lal Chaudhary of 4 Jakli, Ashraf Mir of 1 Jakli, a resident of Maidanpora, Lolab, Kupwara and the injured were identified as Maj Avijit Singh of 6 Mahar (head injury), L/Nk Bahadur Singh of 1 Jakli (multiple injuries), Havaldar Abdul Hamid Rashid of 1 Jakli (head), Paramjeet Kaur(40), Neha(20) daughter of the deceased Hony Lt Madan and Somati Jena (head injury). Among the injured four are said to be critical conditions.

Earlier, in the morning, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Range had said that the militants who carried out an attack on the army camp at Sujwan in Jammu district have been trapped in one of the building.

"Around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the Santri and his bunker was fired upon, the fire was retaliated. The number of militants entered inside was not known, they've been cornered in one of the family quarters," IGP SD Singh Jamwal had said. Pertinently, there was an intelligence input about the possible attack by Afzal-Guru squad on the fifth death anniversary of Afzal Guru in the J&K. The authorities already closed all schools and restricted movement of people within 500 meters from the camp.

Rajnath Rings DGP

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the army and other security forces were effectively doing their job and would never let any Indian hang his head in shame.

He said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the attack on an army camp in Jammu as the operation was still on.

"We have received information that the operation is going on. I understand that until the operation ends, it will not be appropriate on my part to comment regarding that," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"Rest assured...our army and security forces are effectively accomplishing their job and handling their responsibility. They will never let any Indian hang his head in shame," he said.

Singh earlier spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation.

During the telephonic conversation, he sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the militant attack, according to a tweet by the Home Minister's Office.

"The DGP has apprised him of the situation. The MHA is closely monitoring the situation," the tweet read.

Mehbooba Chairs Security Meeting, Visits Injured In Hospital

Resize CM Mehbooba visited Army Hospital, Satwari and enquired about the injured

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti took stock of the situation arising out of the attack at Sunjwan Army camp early morning at a high level meeting of officers here on Saturday.

Condemning the act, the Chief Minister described the attack as an effort by elements inimical to peace to break the developmental pace in the State, thereby putting the common masses to immense trouble. She appealed all sections of society to stand together in such a sensitive time and defeat the designs of the perpetrators who also want to divide people under different names besides creating chaos in the society and the State.

Mehbooba Mufti paid rich tributes to the slain Army personnel, praised their valour and sympathised with the bereaved families of soldiers. She also wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the flush out operation at the spot. She also reviewed the overall security situation in the State and along the borders.

Asking the security agencies to maintain close coordination, the Chief Minister directed the Police and other security agencies to maintain vigil in the State and ensure that no subversive element is allowed to disturb peace in the State. She also directed maintaining strict vigil on vital installations, airports, bus stations and other crowded places.

Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; Principal Secretary, Home, R K Goyal; ADGP, CID, A G Mir; Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Later in the evening, GoC in C, Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Devraj Anbu apprised the Chief Minister about the Sunjwan attack and flush out operations there.

Later in the evening, Mehbooba visited Army Hospital, Satwari and enquired about the condition of those injured in the attack.

The Chief Minister met all the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. She also interacted with the doctors attending them and enquired about their condition and assured all support from the State Government in the treatment of the injured.

Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; IGP, Jammu, Dr. SDS Jamwal, senior officers of Army, Police and civil administration were present on the occasion.

Farooq Asks Pak To ‘Avoid’ India’s Attack

National Conference patron Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday attacked Pakistan following a fidayeen attack on an Army camp in Jammu and asked the neighbouring nation to stop sending “terrorists” if it wanted to improve relations with India.

He said "war cannot solve any problem" and could lead to bad consequences.

"Thus to avoid war with India and improve relations with the neighbouring country, Pakistan must stop the daily routine of sending trained militants to India," Abdullah said while talking to the media at Mulanpur Dakha, 25km from here.

The NC leader suggested that representatives of both the countries should sit together and sort out the matter.

Sixth major attack in Jammu in 15-years

The latest militant strike on an army camp in Sunjwan by a group militants came 15 months after five similar attacks in Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in which seven army personnel were killed

In the Nagrota strike on November 29, 2016, a suicide squad targeted the army base killing seven personnel including two officers. Three militants were also killed

In the early hours on Saturday, a group of militants sneaked into the army's 36 brigade camp of light infantry in Sunjwan, killing two junior commissioned officers (JCOs).

The Jammu region has witnessed several major militant strikes in the past

In March 2015, there were two militant strikes in the region. On March 20, a fidayeen squad of militants in army fatigues stormed a police station in Kathua district killing seven people

A day after, two militants were killed during a fidayeen attack at an army camp on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba District. Three people including two army personnel were injured in the attack

On November 27, 2014, three soldiers and four civilians were killed in a day-long encounter with militants at the border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu district. Three militants were killed in the operation On September 26, 2013, at least 13 killed in twin suicide attacks Jammu

A three-member team storms an army camp killing eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others in Akhnoor on July 22, 2003

On May 14, 2002, thirty-six people were killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack at an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.