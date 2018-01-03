3 Militants Return Home On Their Families’ Call

“Another three young boys in valley came back home in response to the call of their families. God bless them,” Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted.
New Delhi—Three young boys, who had joined militant ranks recently, have surrendered before security forces in Kashmir, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
The police have made it a point not to reveal the identity of the youth, who surrender, in order to ensure their safety.
However, sources said two of the three boys who gave themselves up were teenagers hailing from a village in Pulwama district.
Security forces in Kashmir have maintained that they will provide all possible help to those local militants who want to renounce the path of violence and join the mainstream.
Nearly a dozen youth have laid down arms in the past two months in Kashmir.
