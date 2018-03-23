3 KAS officers shifted

Srinagar: The state government on Thursday ordered transfer of three KAS officers in the interest of administration.

According to separate government orders, Rajinder Singh (KAS), Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop, against an available vacancy.

Ashok Kumar Sharma (KAS), Additional Secretary to the Government, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua vice Rishpal Singh.

Rishpal Singh (KAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, against an available vacancy.