3 JeM Militants Buried In North Kashmir

Srinagar— Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants of Pakistan who were killed in Anantnag district were buried at Gantamullah area of Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Saturday night – where foreign militants are laid to rest in the Valley.
According to news agency GNS, the bodies of the slain militants were buried with the help of local Auqaf committee at Gantmullah area of Sheeri late Saturday night.
A police officer confirmed that both the foreign militants were buried in the area.
The slain militants were killed in a brief gunfight on the intervening night of March 23/24 at Shestergam area of Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
