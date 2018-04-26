‘3 Held In Awantipora’

Srinagar—Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three persons who were planning to snatch a rifle from a policeman in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A spokesman, in a statement, said that three persons were apprehended by a naka party near EDI Pampore around 3:50pm.

He said the trio was riding a motorcycle when they were apprehended. A Chinese pistol was recovered from their possession.

“On questioning, they revealed that they were in search of a soft target, and kill a cop from whom they could snatch a weapon,” said the spokesman, adding that a case has been registered against them.

“Investigation has been taken up,” he said.