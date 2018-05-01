3 Feared Dead In Boat Capsize In Baramulla

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately by the police and state disaster response force personnel, but so far there is no trace of the missing boys, the police said.
Srinagar—Three boys were feared drowned while two others were rescued when a boat capsized in JhelumRiverin Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.
The Search Operations will resume tomorrow morning, they said, adding there were bleak chances of finding any of them alive.
