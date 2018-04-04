‘3-Day Training Imparted To Forces On Use Of Less Lethal Weapons’

New Delhi—Government of India on Tuesday said that three-day training is provided to the forces in Jammu and Kashmir for use of ‘less lethal weapons’ like pellet guns to avoid causalities.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, said the government of India had constituted an Expert Committee on 26 July 2016 to explore other possible alternatives to Pellet Guns as non-lethal weapons.

“The Committee has submitted its report and the recommendations have been taken into account by the Government for appropriate implementation,” Ahir said.

“3-days special training for use of less lethal weapons/ ammunitions is conducted in which theory/ practical on riot drill, weapons/ equipments, law & order in J&K, firing practice with less lethal weapon/ equipment are imparted,” he said.

Ahir said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been adopted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and law enforcing agencies for dispersal of "unlawful assembly and as per the SOP less lethal weapons should be used as per the established use-of-force policy."