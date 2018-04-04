‘3-Day Training Imparted To Forces On Use Of Less Lethal Weapons’

“3-days special training for use of less lethal weapons/ ammunitions is conducted in which theory/ practical on riot drill, weapons/ equipments, law & order in J&K, firing practice with less lethal weapon/ equipment are imparted,”
New Delhi—Government of India on Tuesday said that three-day training is provided to the forces in Jammu and Kashmir for use of ‘less lethal weapons’ like pellet guns to avoid causalities.
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, said the government of India had constituted an Expert Committee on 26 July 2016 to explore other possible alternatives to Pellet Guns as non-lethal weapons.
“The Committee has submitted its report and the recommendations have been taken into account by the Government for appropriate implementation,” Ahir said.
“3-days special training for use of less lethal weapons/ ammunitions is conducted in which theory/ practical on riot drill, weapons/ equipments, law & order in J&K, firing practice with less lethal weapon/ equipment are imparted,” he said.
Ahir said Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been adopted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and law enforcing agencies for dispersal of "unlawful assembly and as per the SOP less lethal weapons should be used as per the established use-of-force policy."
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.