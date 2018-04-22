3 Civilians Injured In Army Firing

Sources identified the injured as Tanveer Ahmad, Faiz Ahmad (12) and Aijaz Ahmad (26), all resident of Karimabad Pulwama. Army could not be immediately contacted for comment even as a police officer confirmed the injuries.
Srinagar—Three civilians sustained firearm injuries during clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday during an anti-militancy operation, police said.
Police said immediately after the security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Pulwama, protesting youth started stone pelting at the security forces.
Three of the protesting youth reportedly sustained firearm injuries during the clashes.
Medical superintendent district hospital Pulwama Dr Abdul Rahid Parra said that three persons with bulletin injuries were received at the hospital.
“They have bullet injuries in arm and all of them are stable,” he said. Sources identified the injured as Tanveer Ahmad, Faiz Ahmad (12) and Aijaz Ahmad (26), all resident of Karimabad Pulwama. Army could not be immediately contacted for comment even as a police officer confirmed the injuries.
“As reported by Army that a patrol party of 55 RR came under heavy stone pelting in Karimabad area of Pulwama. The patrol party fired a few rounds to disperse the pelters. It is learnt that in the incident three miscreants were injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said, adding, “The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.”
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.