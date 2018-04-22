3 Civilians Injured In Army Firing

Srinagar—Three civilians sustained firearm injuries during clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday during an anti-militancy operation, police said.

Police said immediately after the security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Pulwama, protesting youth started stone pelting at the security forces.

Three of the protesting youth reportedly sustained firearm injuries during the clashes.

Medical superintendent district hospital Pulwama Dr Abdul Rahid Parra said that three persons with bulletin injuries were received at the hospital.

“They have bullet injuries in arm and all of them are stable,” he said. Sources identified the injured as Tanveer Ahmad, Faiz Ahmad (12) and Aijaz Ahmad (26), all resident of Karimabad Pulwama. Army could not be immediately contacted for comment even as a police officer confirmed the injuries.

“As reported by Army that a patrol party of 55 RR came under heavy stone pelting in Karimabad area of Pulwama. The patrol party fired a few rounds to disperse the pelters. It is learnt that in the incident three miscreants were injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said, adding, “The condition of all the injured is stated to be stable.”