29th Road Safety Week starts at Shopian

Shopian—To stimulate community involvement in promoting road safety awareness and to disseminate information about traffic rules, the motor vehicle department of district Shopian organised 29th Road Safety week here today at Mini Secretariat Arhama Shopian.

The road safety week was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Gazanfar Ali, who was chief guest on the occasion under the theme of “the week Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’

Among others, the programme was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian Parvaiz Sajad Ganie, Assistant commissioner Revenue, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Shopian, Sheep

Husbandry Officer, Shopian besides senior citizens, drivers, stakeholders, transports and student of various educational institutions and other concerned officers and officials.

On the occasion, they said that we must save the precious lives and we should adhere to the traffic rules and wear safety gears such as helmets, seat belts and not to use mobile phones while driving so that accidents shall not take place. They appealed the people not to allow their children without driving license to the drive the vehicles and emphasized for organizing more road side camps in the district to aware people about the safety rules. They said it is the responsibility of people to follow traffic norms and avoid parking their vehicles in wrong places and advised them to keep patience while driving.

On the occasion the Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Shopian delivered the welcome address besides Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, students of various educational institutions were also spoke and highlights the road safety measures.