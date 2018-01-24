272 Civilians Among 797 Killed In J&K Violence In 2 Years: Govt

Srinagar—As many as 797 persons, 272 them civilians, were killed in violence related incidents since last two years in Jammu and Kashmir.

"85 civilians were killed in law and order incidents and 19 others killed during militancy related incidents in year 2016," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while replying to a written question by a legislator said.

She also informed the house that 20 civilians were killed in ‘law and order’ problems and 48 others died in militancy relegated incidents in year 2017.

Mehbooba said that 13 and 11 civilians were killed during cross border shelling in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

"An amount of Rs 23 lakh has been paid to the NoKs of 23 deceased, Rs 6.20 lac in favour of 110 injured persons and Rs 43.66 lac on account of 165 structures damaged due to the border shelling", Mehbooba said.

She also reviled that 162 security personnel and 363 militants were killed during 2016 and 2017.

“162 police/security/forces personnel were killed during the period.” Out of 162 personnel, 82 were killed in 2016 and 80 in 2017, she added

Mehbooba also revealed that 363 including 244 foreign militants were killed during the period.

Also, she said, 176 suspected militants have also been arrested during the last two years.

‘Curfews imposed 193 times in Valley, Kishtwar’

The ruling PDP-BJP government on Tuesday said that curfew was imposed for 193 times in Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar district of Jammu during the last two years.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed this in the state Assembly in a written reply to a question by National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar.

She said that in Anantnag district, curfew and restrictions were imposed for 51 times, followed by 37 times in Baramulla district (22 in Sopore and 15 in Baramulla police districts), 25 times each in Srinagar and Budgam districts, 17 times in Pulwama district (10 in police district Awantipora and 7 in Pulwama), 14 times in Shopian district, nine times in Bandipora district, seven times in Kulgam district and three times in Ganderbal district. Besides, five times in Kishtwar district of the Jammu region.

Mufti said that the restrictions were imposed as necessities by the situation and cordon and search operations were carried out on specific information.