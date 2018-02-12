27-day Budget Session Adjourned Sine-Die

Jammu—Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday adjourned the House sine-die after 27-day Budget Session. In his brief speech, the Speaker expressed gratitude to the members, including Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, A R Veeri, Leader of the Opposition, Omar Abdullah for their cooperation for smooth conduct of Business in the House. He maintained that being first timer as Member of the House, he had the opportunity to become the Speaker of this august House and learnt things gradually and with the cooperation of all parties he tried to do justice with all Members to give them adequate time for the debate.

He also complimented the entire administration, assembly secretariat, media, security agencies, civil secretariat employees, Information Department and all other departments who played their role for the smooth conduct of the Budget Session.

Giving details of the business conducted during the session, Gupta said the session comprised of 27 working days, consuming 101 hours and 55 minutes. He in total 1165 questions received, 631were starred, 534 un-starred. Out of these, 1110 were admitted, 187 taken up, 55 disallowed and 518 supplementary questions were raised during the session.

He said that total 21 Bills were received, 21 were introduced and 20 Bills were passed. One Bill was returned by the Governor and passed by the House with Amendment, while as one Bill was referred to the Select Committee.

He said that out of total 62 Private Member’s Bills, 5 were introduced, one passed. Similarly, 143 Calling Attention Notices were received, out of which 59 were taken up and 10 disallowed. As many as 2271 Cut Motions were received, out of which 2229 were taken up and 42 disallowed.

Gupta further informed that during the session, 102 Resolutions were received, of which 88 were admitted, 14 balloted for being taken up, 3 were taken up in the House and one was adopted. Besides, 14 Papers were laid on the Table of the House, and 9 Reports of various Committees were presented.

Deputy Speaker Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi while speaking on the concluding day of the session thanked the Officers, media fraternity and staff of the Assembly Secretariat for their support and cooperation for the smooth conduct of the House.

Earlier, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Hakeem Mohammad Yasin, Bashir Ahmad Dar, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Sat Paul Sharma also spoke on the concluding day of the session and appreciated the Speaker for giving ample opportunity to the Members for highlighting important public issues. They all were unanimous to say that everyone should contribute for strengthening the parliament values and restoring the high traditions of democracy rising above the party lines.

He also appreciated the role of Deputy Speaker in conducting the House and providing adequate time in the debate. They also appreciated the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Leader of the Opposition, Omar Abdullah and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Abdul Rehman Veeri for their regular presence in the House and taking part in important discussions during the session.