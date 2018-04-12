27 Civilians, 48 Militants Among 103 Killed This year

Srinagar—27 civilians and 48 militants were among over hundred people killed during this year so far in Jammu and Kashmir.

In all, 103 persons were killed and include 12 policemen, a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force constable and 15 army soldiers.

21 were killed in January, 23 in February, 29 in March while another 34 were dead hitherto in this month.

In April, 22 persons including 13 militants and four civilians were killed in three gunfights in Kachdoora and Dragged in Shopian and Dialgam in Anantnag district in south Kashmir. Four civilians and a soldier were killed in Khudwani Kulgam on Wednesday (April 11).

Two more civilians were killed in Hajin, Bandipora and another during an alleged police chase in Kangan, Ganderbal.

In March, of the 29 persons killed, 17 were militants, five civilians, four policemen including three Special Police Officers and three army men.

The month saw a two-day gunfight between militants and government forces in Check Fatehkhan forests of Halmatpora, Kupwara that left five Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, two policemen and three army men dead.

In February, of the 23 persons killed, seven were militants, five civilians, five policemen and six army men.

The month witnessed a deadly Fidayeen attack on a military station in Sunjawan, Jammu that left 10 persons including six army men and a civilian dead while three Fidayeen of Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit were also killed.

In January, of the 21 persons killed, 10 were militants, seven civilian and four policemen while army did not suffer any casualty.

Last year, around 210 militants including around 85 local militants, 75 troops, paramilitary forces personnel and policemen and around 30 civilians were killed in violence-related incidents.

According to official figures, over 200 militants were killed by the forces during counter-insurgency operations, which is the highest since 2010.

In 2010, 270 militants were killed. However the number dropped to around 100 per year by the end of 2015.

In 2016, 165 militants were killed by the forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

There has been an increase in civilian killings in militancy-related violence as well with 54 civilians getting killed this year compared to 14 last year.

The number of forces killed in militancy-related incidents this year was 77, lower than the 88 fatalities witnessed last year.