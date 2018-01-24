2535 Persons Lodged In State Jails: CM

‘Details Local Detainees Lodged In Outside Jails Not Maintained In Home Deptt’
Jammu: Over 2,500 persons including 69 foreign nationals are lodged in different jails in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Out of these, 226 local and 27 foreign nationals are behind the bars for their involvement in militancy, Mufti, who holds the Home portfolio, said in a written reply to a question by independent legislator Sheikh Abdul Rashid.
A total of 2,535 persons are lodged in various jails in the state, of which 20 persons including seven foreign nationals are convicted for their involvement in militancy related incidents, while 170 others including 20 foreigners are undertrials and 63 are detained for their involvement in militancy related cases.
"227 persons including 12 foreign nationals are in jails after they were convicted in cases related to common law, while 1980 others including 30 foreigners are undertrials after they were arrested for violating the common law.
"It will not be feasible to disclose the particulars of the detainees or undertrials or convicts, keeping in view their security and the security of their families," she added.
On the number of local prisoners lodged in various jails outside the state, Mufti said the details of such detainees are not maintained in the home department.
About the facilities being provided to prisoners in jails, she said things necessary for their well-being are provided to them, which inter-alia, include proper protein rich diet, safe shelter and requisite seasonal bedding.
"Proper bedding is issued to the inmates during summer and winter which include quilts, mattress, blankets, bed sheets and pillows," Mufti said.
Also, according to the chief minister, television sets for entertainment and newspapers along with magazines are also provided to the prison inmates on daily basis. (PTI)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.