25 killed, 162 injured along IB, LoC, in two years: Govt

94 militants also killed, 3 apprehended
Jammu The Jammu and Kashmir Government Thursday informed the legislative Assembly that 25 people were killed along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) while 162 have been injured in last two years.
In a written reply to BJP MLA Rajesh Gupta’s question, the government said that due to Pakistan firing and shelling along with IB/ LOC 25 people were killed and 162 injured in the last two years.
The government has also said that 224 houses were also damaged in the state in cross border shelling/firing in the state.
The government said that 94 militants have been killed on the IB and LoC while three militants have been arrested along LoC and IB in last two years.
State government has further said that an amount of Rs.23.00 lad (ex-gratia relief) has been paid to the NoKs of 23 persons killed out of 25 civilians who died during the last two years. " The payment of ex-gratia relief in respect of the remaining two cases is under process. Ex. gratia to the tune of Rs. 6.20 lac has been paid in respect of 110 injured persons. An amount of Rs. 43.66 lac has been disbursed on account of damage to the properties (165 Houses) due to the border shelling in Jammu Division.
The government has informed that as a precautionary measure, the people residing in the border areas are shifted to safer places temporarily in government and private accommodations, where they are provided basic amenities. " Further security is augmented in border areas and anti- infiltration grid strengthened. Police deployment is increased and adequate security provided in the border villages to ensure protection of property, " the government has said.
The government has further said that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has vide No. 12013/7/2014-K-V dated 19th / 21st December, 2017, conveyed sanction for construction of 14460 bunkers for an amount of Rs. 415.73 crore in the border districts of Jammu Division subject to the certain conditions.
