 Skip to main content
MLAs raise SMHS hospital attack in House, JK Govt says probe started
Another Kashmiri student assaulted in Haryana  
Bilal Kawa gets bail in Red Fort attack case
Ruckus in J&K Assembly over fair price shops allocation by Govt
JK situation has worsened, says Cong in Rajya Sabha 
Property worth lakhs destroyed in Kupwara fire
Traffic on Kashmir highway disrupted due to landslides
Clouds rekindle hope of rain, snow in Kashmir Valley
Pakistan raises Kashmir in UNSC, asks for review of 1948 resolution

21490 selections made by JKSSB, PSC in last 2 years: Govt

175

"Recruitments were made in a highly transparent manner by the recruitment agencies."

Jammu—Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi, while replying on behalf of Minister for GAD, informed the House that 21,490 selec­tions have been made in vari­ous government departments by the recruitment agencies during the last two years.

Responding to a question of Qa­iser Jamshed Lone, the Minister informed that 132 selections have been made in various autono­mous bodies under the adminis­trative control of the departments.

Intervening during the reply, Minister for Agriculture Gh­ulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the recruitments were made in a highly transparent manner by the recruitment agencies.

Priya Sethi further informed that the recruitment for gazetted posts is made by JKPSC while as non-gazetted recruitments are made by JKSSB.

She said that to further in­crease the transparency in the recruitment process, the gov­ernment is actively considering the appropriate amendment in the relevant rules to provide for discontinuation of interviews for various direct recruitment posts carrying a grade pay up to Rs. 2,800. “Recently, in order to speed up the recruitment pro­cess, the interviews have been dispensed with by the JKSSB in respect of 4,458 posts referred to it by various departments including School Education De­partment,” she added.

She further informed that the selections for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables in the Police Department are made by the Police Recruitment Board through a Transparent and tech­nology-driven recruitment and inter-alia envisages conduct of Physical Endurance Tests (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST), written test and viva-voce test.

Be part of Open Journalism

At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.

Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.

If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.

 Tags KashmirJKSSRB exams

Conversations

No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting rules.

The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.

More from Local News

Trending on Observer