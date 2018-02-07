21490 selections made by JKSSB, PSC in last 2 years: Govt

Jammu—Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi, while replying on behalf of Minister for GAD, informed the House that 21,490 selec­tions have been made in vari­ous government departments by the recruitment agencies during the last two years.

Responding to a question of Qa­iser Jamshed Lone, the Minister informed that 132 selections have been made in various autono­mous bodies under the adminis­trative control of the departments.

Intervening during the reply, Minister for Agriculture Gh­ulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the recruitments were made in a highly transparent manner by the recruitment agencies.

Priya Sethi further informed that the recruitment for gazetted posts is made by JKPSC while as non-gazetted recruitments are made by JKSSB.

She said that to further in­crease the transparency in the recruitment process, the gov­ernment is actively considering the appropriate amendment in the relevant rules to provide for discontinuation of interviews for various direct recruitment posts carrying a grade pay up to Rs. 2,800. “Recently, in order to speed up the recruitment pro­cess, the interviews have been dispensed with by the JKSSB in respect of 4,458 posts referred to it by various departments including School Education De­partment,” she added.

She further informed that the selections for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables in the Police Department are made by the Police Recruitment Board through a Transparent and tech­nology-driven recruitment and inter-alia envisages conduct of Physical Endurance Tests (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST), written test and viva-voce test.