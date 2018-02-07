21490 selections made by JKSSB, PSC in last 2 years: Govt

"Recruitments were made in a highly transparent manner by the recruitment agencies."
Jammu—Minister of State for Education Priya Sethi, while replying on behalf of Minister for GAD, informed the House that 21,490 selections have been made in various government departments by the recruitment agencies during the last two years.
Responding to a question of Qaiser Jamshed Lone, the Minister informed that 132 selections have been made in various autonomous bodies under the administrative control of the departments.
Intervening during the reply, Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said the recruitments were made in a highly transparent manner by the recruitment agencies.
Priya Sethi further informed that the recruitment for gazetted posts is made by JKPSC while as non-gazetted recruitments are made by JKSSB.
She said that to further increase the transparency in the recruitment process, the government is actively considering the appropriate amendment in the relevant rules to provide for discontinuation of interviews for various direct recruitment posts carrying a grade pay up to Rs. 2,800. “Recently, in order to speed up the recruitment process, the interviews have been dispensed with by the JKSSB in respect of 4,458 posts referred to it by various departments including School Education Department,” she added.
She further informed that the selections for the posts of sub-inspectors and constables in the Police Department are made by the Police Recruitment Board through a Transparent and technology-driven recruitment and inter-alia envisages conduct of Physical Endurance Tests (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST), written test and viva-voce test.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.