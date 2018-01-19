‘2124 teacher vacancies referred to JKSSB for fast-track recruitment’

Jammu—Minister for School Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today informed Legislative Assembly that the government has referred 2154 teacher vacancies under Direct Recruitment Quota to J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to fill these on fast-track basis.

To overcome the shortage of teachers in the schools, the education department has identified more vacancies, which shall be referred to the JKSSB soon.

‘’The shortage of teachers has been addressed in major­ity of schools by undertaking massive rationalization exer­cise by the Department across the State and fresh recruit­ments will help to address the problem further,” he added.

Replying to a Question by Dina Nath Bhagat in the As­sembly, the Minister further informed that in line with the Government Policy to improve quality of education and board results in 24000 Government schools, the De­partment has taken a slew of measures. “Our goal is to re­move the notion that the stu­dents of Government schools are not in a disadvantageous position” he asserted.

The measures include amendment in the recruit­ment rules and revision of minimum qualification for the teacher from 10+2 to graduation, earmarking 30% posts for Science/Mathemat­ics graduates, the Minister in­formed adding that to attract best talent in teaching profes­sion, the Government is con­sidering further amendment in the recruitment rules.

The Minister further told that with these initiatives, a gradual improvement in the pass percentage of students in government schools has been observed. To further enforce accountability and fix the re­sponsibility, the department takes stringent action against the teachers whose results are not up to mark. “The Chief Education Officers have been asked to keep tab on the per­formance of the teachers so that the students do not face any problem due to any lapse on the part of teaching staff,” he added.

Replying to a specific ques­tion by the Member, the Minis­ter said that no Teacher/Mas­ter from Chenani Constituency has been attached in the urban areas. He further revealed that no teacher has been engaged to manage the mid-day meal for the students, and same is being done by the Cook-cum-helpers engaged for the purpose. He said the teachers only main­tain the record of mid-day meal and school funds.

However, he said Govern­ment is actively considering outsourcing of the mid-day meal scheme to some NGO.

Sharing the concern of mem­bers over loss of studies due to deployment of teachers for non-teaching duties, the Minister informed that the department has taken up the issue with the General Administration Department to exempt them (teachers I from election and other duties to avoid the inter­ruption in academic activities.