‘2124 teacher vacancies referred to JKSSB for fast-track recruitment’

New initiatives improving quality of education, results in govt schools: Altaf Bukhari
Jammu—Minister for School Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today informed Legislative Assembly that the government has referred 2154 teacher vacancies under Direct Recruitment Quota to J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to fill these on fast-track basis.
To overcome the shortage of teachers in the schools, the education department has identified more vacancies, which shall be referred to the JKSSB soon.
‘’The shortage of teachers has been addressed in majority of schools by undertaking massive rationalization exercise by the Department across the State and fresh recruitments will help to address the problem further,” he added.
Replying to a Question by Dina Nath Bhagat in the Assembly, the Minister further informed that in line with the Government Policy to improve quality of education and board results in 24000 Government schools, the Department has taken a slew of measures. “Our goal is to remove the notion that the students of Government schools are not in a disadvantageous position” he asserted.
The measures include amendment in the recruitment rules and revision of minimum qualification for the teacher from 10+2 to graduation, earmarking 30% posts for Science/Mathematics graduates, the Minister informed adding that to attract best talent in teaching profession, the Government is considering further amendment in the recruitment rules.
The Minister further told that with these initiatives, a gradual improvement in the pass percentage of students in government schools has been observed. To further enforce accountability and fix the responsibility, the department takes stringent action against the teachers whose results are not up to mark. “The Chief Education Officers have been asked to keep tab on the performance of the teachers so that the students do not face any problem due to any lapse on the part of teaching staff,” he added.
Replying to a specific question by the Member, the Minister said that no Teacher/Master from Chenani Constituency has been attached in the urban areas. He further revealed that no teacher has been engaged to manage the mid-day meal for the students, and same is being done by the Cook-cum-helpers engaged for the purpose. He said the teachers only maintain the record of mid-day meal and school funds.
However, he said Government is actively considering outsourcing of the mid-day meal scheme to some NGO.
Sharing the concern of members over loss of studies due to deployment of teachers for non-teaching duties, the Minister informed that the department has taken up the issue with the General Administration Department to exempt them (teachers I from election and other duties to avoid the interruption in academic activities.
